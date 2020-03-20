Tone of virus language ‘needs to change’, says mayoral candidate

Mayoral candidate Jannean Dean says the language surrounding the coronavirus health issue needs to change so there is not a sense of “impending doom”.

Mayoral candidate Jannean Dean says the language surrounding the coronavirus health issue needs to change so there is not a sense of “impending doom”.

MAYORAL candidate Jannean Dean says the language surrounding the coronavirus pandemic needs to change so it does not create a “feeling of impending doom” within the community.

It follows former mayor and Division 6 candidate Gerard O’Connell saying one of the main priorities for the new council should be founding a “war room” to deal with the health crisis.

On Thursday, Local Disaster Management Group chair Rolf Light said the pandemic was comparable to tackling 40 cyclones, 20 bushfires and six floods at once.

Ms Dean slammed the tone of both statements, saying they were “inappropriate”.

“I am not comfortable with using a conflict term when we could be using words such as a command centre, strategy room or similar, which sends a completely different message,” Ms Dean said.

“Leaders must not be the cause of nervous agitation in this situation we currently face.”

Ms Dean said authorities needed to take a “pragmatic and methodical approach” in the circumstances without causing angst.

“Throughout this period, we need to be looking at how we are going to look after ourselves,” she said.

“Besides being careful and cautious we must ensure we look after our mental health.”

Fraser Coast Regional Council announced on Wednesday they would close a number of facilities to slow the spread of the virus.

Events such as Anzac Day, the Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Classic and the EATster Street Party have been cancelled over safety concerns for the community.