Following just after her sister, Gorgia Green arrived with Mark Corfield at the St Mary's College formal at the Brolga Theatre.
Education

TONIGHT: Full coverage of Fraser Coast school’s formal

Carlie Walker
17th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
THE second Fraser Coast school formal of the year will get underway tonight at Oaks Hervey Bay Resort and Spa.

The senior students of St James Lutheran College will celebrate the end of their studies and the approaching next chapter at a fun-filled, but socially distanced, event.

It has been a challenge for the region's schools to prepare for formals this year, with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

St Mary's College was the first to hold its formal, with students enjoying a night at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

The Chronicle was there to photograph every arrival and will be there again tonight to cover the St James Lutheran College celebration.

Tomorrow night, Fraser Coast Anglican College will celebrate its formal at the Hervey Bay Boat Club, with the Chronicle to be there for all the glitz and glamour of the evening.

A full list of upcoming formals:

St James Lutheran College

The Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on September 17.

Fraser Coast Anglican College

The Anglican college will have its formal on September 18.

Maryborough State High School

The Maryborough school will have its formal on October 8.

Xavier Catholic College

The college will hold its formal October 16.

Aldridge State High School

The high school will have its formal on November 17.

Hervey Bay State High School

The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.

Urangan State High School

The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.

Riverside Christian College

The school will hold its formal on November 20.

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on November 20.

Bayside Christian College

The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.

Maryborough Special School

The school will host a graduation event for its students.

Carinity Education Glendyne

The school will not hold a formal this year.

covid-19 formal hervey bay st james lutheran college
