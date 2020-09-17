TONIGHT: Full coverage of Fraser Coast school’s formal
THE second Fraser Coast school formal of the year will get underway tonight at Oaks Hervey Bay Resort and Spa.
The senior students of St James Lutheran College will celebrate the end of their studies and the approaching next chapter at a fun-filled, but socially distanced, event.
It has been a challenge for the region's schools to prepare for formals this year, with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
St Mary's College was the first to hold its formal, with students enjoying a night at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.
Photos
The Chronicle was there to photograph every arrival and will be there again tonight to cover the St James Lutheran College celebration.
Tomorrow night, Fraser Coast Anglican College will celebrate its formal at the Hervey Bay Boat Club, with the Chronicle to be there for all the glitz and glamour of the evening.
A full list of upcoming formals:
St James Lutheran College
The Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on September 17.
Fraser Coast Anglican College
The Anglican college will have its formal on September 18.
Maryborough State High School
The Maryborough school will have its formal on October 8.
Xavier Catholic College
The college will hold its formal October 16.
Aldridge State High School
The high school will have its formal on November 17.
Hervey Bay State High School
The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.
Urangan State High School
The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.
Riverside Christian College
The school will hold its formal on November 20.
Hervey Bay Special School
Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on November 20.
Bayside Christian College
The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.
Maryborough Special School
The school will host a graduation event for its students.
Carinity Education Glendyne
The school will not hold a formal this year.