Too many birthday drinks makes man four times over limit

Paul Francis O'Keefe, 63, of Urraween, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Paul Francis O'Keefe, 63, of Urraween, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Annie Perets
by

DRIVING more than four times over the legal alcohol limit was just the start of Paul Francis O'Keefe's problems when he was stopped for a random breath test.

The 63-year-old's car was unregistered, uninsured, and his plate had been cancelled.

O'Keefe pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to four charges.

The day before the drink-driving offence was O'Keefe's birthday, during which he consumed "a large amount of liquor."

He blew a reading of .204 on November 24 about 4.45pm, after being intercepted at Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

The poor choice means O'Keefe will not be able to drive for a year.

In a bid to lower his client's licence disqualification period, defence lawyer Hamish Isles emphasised that the Urraween man's driving ability had not been impacted.

He said despite his client's high reading, it was not his driving manner which drew the attention of police.

But Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said O'Keefe's driving skill under the influence was irrelevant as drink-driving was simply not acceptable.

"He may have greater tolerance, but he's still a danger to the community and himself," Mr Guttridge said.

"It was an undoubtedly high reading."

Addressing the administration offences, Mr Isles said O'Keefe thought he had registered his car for 12 months but as it turned out, it was for six months.

That means O'Keefe, who is an active volunteer, had been driving unregistered for more than 200 days.

Since the incident, O'Keefe has been using a bike to get around town.

Along with being disqualified from driving for one year, O'Keefe was also fined $750.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
