Toogoom artist says it's never too late to follow passion

EXPLORING CREATION: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery artist and curator Susie Lewis IS one of seven artists who collaborated to create The Quilt Challenge. Alistair Brightman

IT WAS in her late 30s when Susie Lewis made the life changing decision to go back to school to study art and now she is living her dream.

The Toogoom resident is one of seven artist behind exhibition The Quilt Challenge, currently on display at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

The project incorporates artists who are of different ages, and on different stages of their artistic journey.

They were given the same description of the artwork to make, including size and colours, and each put their personal spin on it.

Ms Lewis, a mixed media artist, decided to explore the story of Adam and Eve in her acrylic contributions.

She picked the theme after focusing on spirituality and domestic violences in her previous exhibitions, seeing it as a natural progression.

Now aged 44, Ms Lewis -who is also an arts curator - is just a subject away from obtaining her bachelor degree.

"I'm someone who just loves art and work of other artists,” Ms Lewis said. "You get to talk about things that are relevant and challenge society, and you don't have to say a word to do it - you put it down on a canvas.

"After I had kids and was thinking about work, I decided to choose something that would make my soul happy.”

Before entering the creative industry, Ms Lewis was a banker and had also spent some years in the Navy. The Quilt Challenge features artists as young as 20. The exhibition will be launched tonight at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery from 6pm.

Attendees have a chance to win give vouchers to Stockland Hervey Bay.