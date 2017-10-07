26°
Toogoom calls on over 50s to fire up

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Toogoom Rural Fire Brigade urgently need volunteers. AnnaGreen
Jodie Callcott
ABOUT 15 volunteer firefighters are urgently needed as the region is faced with a potentially busy fire season ahead.

Toogoom Rural Fire Brigade first officer Col Fitzsummons said the brigade was seeking both male and female members over 50 years.

"We take anybody but the ideal ones are members over 50 that have retired or semi-retired and are in the position to respond to a fire," Mr Fitzsummons said.

"Younger people tend to be at work which we understand, but the older members are available when needed.

"We don't get a warning, we just get a phone call and away we go," he said.

Mr Fitzsummons said to become a fully-fledged firefighter members needed to complete about four months in-house training.

"It takes three to four months of training to get people to a level where they can fight a wild fire," he said.

"It's not like joining other organisations.

"You could find yourself in dangerous situations that's why you're required to complete the intense training," he said.

There is no cost involved to become a volunteer firefighter and Mr Fitzsummons said all personal protective equipment is supplied.

Call 0407 644 735.

