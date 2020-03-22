Toogoom Cane Road residents urge upgrade

UNSAFE ROAD: Toogoom Cane Road area residents James Murphy, Jeff Crabtree, Shane Wheatland, Sarah Murphy and Val Gibbons have complained to Fraser Coast Council about the condition of the dirt road.

UNSAFE and sometimes not good enough to drive on.

That’s how the people who live on it described Toogoom Cane Rd.

Sarah Murphy has lived in the area since 2007 and has contacted the council about getting the stretch of road between Torbanlea Pialba Rd and Pialba Burrum Heads Rd sealed.

“We have gone to meetings and met with then councillor Sue Brooks to discuss sealing the road,” Ms Murphy said.

“We even called them during the last lot of rain because the road upgrades have caused flooding to happen.”

Fellow resident Paul Gibbons said he had been regularly emailing council regarding the state of the road.

“I have sent emails with pictures about the road’s condition and not much has been done about it,” he said.

“It needs to be sealed with proper piping and drainage because of the water build-up after heavy rainfall.

“The road is now a main artery of transport for traffic coming from the Bruce Highway to Hervey Bay and Toogoom and all the other local traffic.”

Mr Gibbons said trucks used the road to access two quarries located in the area and they caused it to deteriorate.

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm said the council maintained a 4244km road network that included 840km of unsealed roads.

“Our maintenance program is based on road use, the number of vehicles using the road, and its condition,” Mr Diehm said.

“Our records indicate that maintenance grading has been undertaken on Toogoom Cane Rd four times in 2019 and March 2020.”

The council will continue to monitor the condition of the road and undertake maintenance according to schedule, Mr Diehm said.

“The council will continue to prioritise the maintenance of Toogoom Cane Rd to ensure residents have access to their properties.” he said.