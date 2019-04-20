Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEAUTIFUL BONNETS: 6-year-old Neve, 8-year-old Tasman and 6-year-old Piper Roderique in their Easter bonnets at the Toogoom Easter Fair..
BEAUTIFUL BONNETS: 6-year-old Neve, 8-year-old Tasman and 6-year-old Piper Roderique in their Easter bonnets at the Toogoom Easter Fair.. Cody Fox
News

Toogoom Easter Fair attracts hundreds of visitors

Carlie Walker
by
20th Apr 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ORGANISERS reckon this year's Toogoom Easter Fair was the best one yet.

Wendy and Ken Lawrence were thrilled by the event's success, with hundreds of people turning up for the fun yesterday.

"It was the best we've had, it was absolutely fantastic," Wendy said.

With about 200 kids joining in on the fun of the colouring-in competition and about 150 in the Easter bonnet parade, Wendy said it was great seeing the children having a good time.

Rain did interrupt part of the day, during the Easter bonnet parade.

"We had a couple of little showers," Ken said.

"It wasn't enough to dampen any spirits, people hung around," Wendy added.

The children also completed the great Easter egg hunt, devoured the chocolate spoils and got their faces painted.

Wendy said it was great to see dads working alongside their children to make their Easter bonnets ahead of the parade.

She said it was the biggest fair they had held so far.

"We were blown away by the crowd," she said.

"It made all the hard work worth it."

More Stories

easter fair fcevent toogoom toogoom easter
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Dingo attack on toddler eerily reminiscent of Azaria death

    premium_icon Dingo attack on toddler eerily reminiscent of Azaria death

    Environment Lindy Chamberlain's famous words, which made headlines 39 years ago, came to mind when a 14-month-old boy was ripped from his bed by a dingo on Fraser Island.

    CELEBRATION: Curry feast for Easter at Hervey Bay church

    premium_icon CELEBRATION: Curry feast for Easter at Hervey Bay church

    News The meal is in honour of Pastor Abraham Singhz.

    ROLLING IN: 800 classic cars on display at M'boro Showground

    premium_icon ROLLING IN: 800 classic cars on display at M'boro Showground

    News The event is set to inject millions into the economy.