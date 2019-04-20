Toogoom Easter Fair attracts hundreds of visitors

BEAUTIFUL BONNETS: 6-year-old Neve, 8-year-old Tasman and 6-year-old Piper Roderique in their Easter bonnets at the Toogoom Easter Fair..

ORGANISERS reckon this year's Toogoom Easter Fair was the best one yet.

Wendy and Ken Lawrence were thrilled by the event's success, with hundreds of people turning up for the fun yesterday.

"It was the best we've had, it was absolutely fantastic," Wendy said.

With about 200 kids joining in on the fun of the colouring-in competition and about 150 in the Easter bonnet parade, Wendy said it was great seeing the children having a good time.

Rain did interrupt part of the day, during the Easter bonnet parade.

"We had a couple of little showers," Ken said.

"It wasn't enough to dampen any spirits, people hung around," Wendy added.

The children also completed the great Easter egg hunt, devoured the chocolate spoils and got their faces painted.

Wendy said it was great to see dads working alongside their children to make their Easter bonnets ahead of the parade.

She said it was the biggest fair they had held so far.

"We were blown away by the crowd," she said.

"It made all the hard work worth it."