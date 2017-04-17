Toogoom Easter Fair centred around the district's youth

THE Toogoom Easter Fair was a win-win for the district's youngsters.

Not only did it make for one exciting Good Friday, but money raised from the event will contribute to a half basketball court being built in Toogoom.

Toogoom and District Community Association Inc president John Upton said more than a thousand people came along to join the festivities.

"It was very successful to the point that people were coming along asking to set up stalls, long after it had started," he said.

"I think the highlight was all the different activities that were there for the kids."

There were rides for the kids, fun novelty races, cupcake decorating, an Easter bonnet parade, and an Easter egg hunt.

The beloved Toogoom fair has been running for more than 10 years.

"Originally it started out as a craft market but as it got more stalls and other attractions, it turned into the fair," Mr Upton said.