Toogoom fishing comp to hook crowds after three-year break

WITH some fresh new members, plenty of sponsors and a show of tremendous community support, the Toogoom Fishing Club's annual Family Fishing Competition will be staged this weekend after a three-year break.

Leading up to the three-day competition, president Andy Mizon said there was some concerns that after such a long spell that the event would be lacking in interest.

But his fears were allayed, with local sponsors providing over $25,000 worth of prizes and plenty of competition entries have been pouring in.

HOOK A WINNER: The awesome foursome team (from left) Ann Walker, Wendy Lawrence, Pauline McIntyre and Joan Graco show off the boat that one lucky senior entrant will win at this weekend’s Toogoom Family Fishing Competition. Boni Holmes

"We were concerned because of the three-year gap but everyone has been so supportive and the final preparations are in hand, with all systems go for Friday.

"The sponsors have been just fantastic so we have as many prizes as we had last time.

"Because we had such a good community spirit out there and everyone I spoke to said they really enjoyed the weekend at Toogoom ... it was just a shame not to have it."

Mr Mizon believes it's the terrific family atmosphere that made previous competitions such a great success, with up to 1000 entrants. "When we first started planning this one I wasn't worried if it's not one of the biggest competitions in the district, just one of the most family orientated ones.

"That's why we have kept the kids entry fee at $5 ... we've got kayaks, fishing rods and push bikes as prizes."

"People are travelling from Brisbane and Bundy and further for this comp and I think that's great for a little place like Toogoom to pull a crowd like that."

Mr Mizon said anglers could weigh-in eligible species caught between Theodolite Creek in the north, to Inskip Point in the south, with plenty of flathead expected to fill the live weigh-in tank.

He said live bait of mullet or herring would work best.

"We are pretty lucky at the moment; there's plenty of flathead around and plenty of bream so I'm expecting large numbers of flathead.

"But due to the sustainability, flathead is a live catch only and has to be released live so there's no dead weigh-in.

"Every one that is caught will be released back into the water."

This year's major senior prize draw will be a 3.5 metre Jay Nomad Tinnie with a 15HP Yamaha motor.

The major raffle prize is a trailer full of quality gardening equipment worth over $3000.

A trip to Lady Elliot Island and a $500 cash prize is also up for grabs. Phone the fishing club on 0474 299 010.

TOOGOOM FAMILY FISHING COMPETITION