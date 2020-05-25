Toogoom residents urged to keep watch

Howard Police are urging Toogoom residents to join their local Neighbourhood Watch. PHOTO: AAP Image/Richard Walker.

HOWARD police are urging community members to get involved in their local Neighbourhood Watch programs once COVID-19 restrictions ease further.

Officers took to social media recently to allay fears the Toogoom Neighbourhood Watch was about to close.

“Please be assured the Toogoom Neighbourhood Watch is highly regarded by Howard Police and has been an active partner in successfully reducing crime in the area,” a spokesperson said.

“On the lifting of these restrictions, we strongly encourage new members to take an active part in this group. The contribution this group makes to local community safety cannot be overstated,” the spokesperson continued.

Meanwhile, Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said no Neighbourhood Watch groups were currently conducting face-to-face meetings.

Some groups with an online presence are still active within their communities but their meetings are virtual or over social media.