Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Howard Police are urging Toogoom residents to join their local Neighbourhood Watch. PHOTO: AAP Image/Richard Walker.
Howard Police are urging Toogoom residents to join their local Neighbourhood Watch. PHOTO: AAP Image/Richard Walker.
News

Toogoom residents urged to keep watch

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
25th May 2020 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOWARD police are urging community members to get involved in their local Neighbourhood Watch programs once COVID-19 restrictions ease further.

Officers took to social media recently to allay fears the Toogoom Neighbourhood Watch was about to close.

“Please be assured the Toogoom Neighbourhood Watch is highly regarded by Howard Police and has been an active partner in successfully reducing crime in the area,” a spokesperson said.

“On the lifting of these restrictions, we strongly encourage new members to take an active part in this group. The contribution this group makes to local community safety cannot be overstated,” the spokesperson continued.

Meanwhile, Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said no Neighbourhood Watch groups were currently conducting face-to-face meetings.

Some groups with an online presence are still active within their communities but their meetings are virtual or over social media.

community news coronavirus covid-19 crime news health news howard police neighbourhood watch qld police news toogoom
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops find rare stamp stash in stolen loot

        premium_icon Cops find rare stamp stash in stolen loot

        News The collection was found in a stash of suspected stolen property in uncovered in Maryborough

        No new cases as all children return to school

        No new cases as all children return to school

        Health Premier delivers new case details as all children return to school

        BREAKING: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen to retire

        premium_icon BREAKING: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen to retire

        Breaking Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen has announced his retirement

        Schools scramble for plans as students return

        premium_icon Schools scramble for plans as students return

        Education Students back as schools want clarity on how to deal with COVID-19