Tools worth $3000 stolen in cruel blow for volunteers

A GLOVE caught in barbed wire could hold a clue to a senseless break-in at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.

A hacksaw with a missing blade believed to have been used to cut two holes in two separate fences to the property was left on the premises.

Close to $3000 worth of tools including whipper snippers and blowers were stolen from a shed.

Museum president John Anderson said the crime was a cruel blow for dedicated volunteers who had only recently recovered from a fire which destroyed a shed at the village in 2015.

"We're gutted... to think all of the volunteers spend countless hours here for the good of the community," he said.

"No one is paid a cent here. We'll have to start over again."

Mr Anderson believes the offenders used the blade of a hacksaw left behind at the village to cut through fences at both sides of the back of the property before working their way around to the storage area.

They broke into two shipping containers where large machinery is stored and broke a lock on a shed where they stole the tools. A mower was found loaded on a trailer and the keys to the mower were stolen.

"We've since locked the mowers away," Mr Anderson said. "It is lucky the new sheds (built after the fire) were not broken into."

The property has several security cameras with police to investigate footage from the Wednesday night attack.

If you saw anything suspicious at the museum on Zephyr St, Scarness, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.