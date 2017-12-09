Toothbrush-wielding robber who threatened teen walks free

A MARYBOROUGH store has suffered "financially" and "emotionally" ever since it was held up a toothbrush-wielding robber, a court has heard.

Nathanael William Pooler melted two toothbrushes together to resemble a a shiv (pictured below) before entering the shop to demand money.

TOOTHBRUSH ROBBER: Nathanael William Pooler, 18, used this as his weapon in the robbery

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court on Thursday to armed robbery.

Prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said Pooler wrapped a shirt around his head and wore blue latex gloves as he entered Foodworks on John St in the early hours of August 13.

Behind the counter was a 15-year-old female employee.

Pooler threatened her with the weapon before running off with $320. He dropped $70 of that in the getaway.

Police found him walking away from the scene shortly after.

"In a police interview he said he needed to pay off debts and this was the only way he could think of," Mr Wilkins said.

In a victim impact statement, the store's manager said there has been a loss of staff and sales since the incident, and employees were "constantly reminded" by the public that the store had been held up by a man with a toothbrush.

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said the debts that triggered Pooler's crime, were drug debts.

"Stupidly, he goes and does this, in a situation where he's almost guaranteed to be identified and arrested," Mr Rutledge said.

"He had a drug debt."

TOOTHBRUSH ROBBER: Nathanael William Pooler, 18, leaves Maryborough District Court.

The court also heard that Pooler applied for a job at that Foodworks last year.

Pooler's father supporter him in the court appearance.

Judge Greg Koppenol said Pooler has "started in the big league" for his first criminal offence.

"(The shiv) was not a harmless weapon, it could inflict severe damage to a person just as a knife could," Judge Koppenol said.

"I've decided not to send you to prison.

"You don't get many chances in life, regard this as your chance."

Pooler was sentenced to two-years imprisonment, wholly suspended.

The shiv has been forfeited to police.