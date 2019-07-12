Menu
MAKING HEADWAY: Wagners has been announced as a lead contractor on Adani’s Carmichael Project.
Toowoomba business snaps up $35 million Adani contract

28th Nov 2019 8:56 AM | Updated: 12:04 PM
WAGNERS has been announced as the lead contractor delivering a $35 million quarry operations package on Adani's Carmichael Project.

The contract will see Wagners build and operate the quarry, which will be located about 160km outside Clermont, and deliver quarry materials for supporting infrastructure on the Carmichael mine and rail projects, such as roads, camps, pads, dams and mine civil works.

Carmichael Project director David Boshoff said the company was delivering on its promises of jobs and work packages for regional Queensland.

"It's great to see our commitments on jobs and contracts for regional Queensland now coming to life, and we are so pleased that the benefits are being spread far and wide across regional Queensland, now to Toowoomba," Mr Boshoff said.

"This contract means Toowoomba is the latest regional town to get a piece of the Carmichael pie, with more jobs expected to be generated to deliver and operate the quarry," he said.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Martinus being awarded a $100m+ rail laying contract and Decmil receiving a $40m+ contract to build rail camps, both being delivered out of Rockhampton.

"We have more than $500 million in contracts now awarded for the Carmichael Project and we are reaching out to all corners of the state to help us deliver them," Mr Boshoff said.

"The operations of the rail camps will be based in Collinsville, earthworks and civil works are coming from Townsville and Rockhampton, fuel supply is from Townsville telecommunications is from Mackay, rail track laying and rail camp construction is from Rockhampton and many other regional businesses and locations across regional Queensland are also getting involved," he said.

Wagners are well-known for the expertise in developing and operating hard rock quarries, after commencing quarry operations 25 years ago to support their own pre-mixed concrete business.

Mr Boshoff said it was reassuring to have Wagners on-board, given they are a long-term partner of the Carmichael Project and their high level of experience and capability in operating quarries.

"Wagners, along with many of our other contractors, are proof in point of the exceptional standard of expertise that our Queensland resources industry has to offer," he said.

"When it comes to delivering mining projects efficiently and in line with strict environmental

requirements, Queensland businesses are top-of-the-game worldwide, and we are proud to have companies like Wagners working with us to ensure our project is also delivered to this high standard."

Mr Boshoff said people and businesses interested in working on the Carmichael Project can register their interest online.

"We still have plenty of other contracts yet to award, and we strongly encourage jobseekers and suppliers to register their details on Adani's website at - https://www.adaniaustralia.com/Work-With-Us," Mr Boshoff said.

"Through our employment and supplier portals people can also see Adani's, and our contractors', jobs and work packages being advertised as we progress with delivery of the Carmichael Project."

