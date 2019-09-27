Menu
READY: Taku Doherty looking forward to the Mini World Cup Football Carnival in Hervey Bay
Toowoomba Grammar's Dynamic dozen head to Hervey Bay for Cup

27th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
FOOTBALL: Toowoomba Grammar School's participation in the Mini World Cup is anything but small.

TGS will send a record 169 players to the Hervey Bay event.

Connor McLeod has played in every tournament and is looking forward to lacing up his boots for a 10th time.

"The Mini World Cup is a really fun event,” McLeod said.

"I've played for Grammar in every one. They first started in Inverell before they moved to Hervey Bay last year, this will be my 10th.

"It's a great thing to be part of because you get to play football with your mates and the focus is on having fun.”

Grammar has participated in the carnival since its inception and will take 12 teams to the event which starts on Monday. McLeod attributes the huge growth in football at his school to the dedicated staff.

"Our head of football, Peter Broadfoot, is very dedicated to improving the football program,” he said.

"Mr Broadfoot and other coaching staff like Matt Proctor and Thiago Kosloski are all very committed and work hard all the time.”

