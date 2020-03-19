Menu
Toowoomba high school staff member self-isolates

19th Mar 2020 8:28 AM

A STAFF member at a Toowoomba high school and their family have gone into isolation, following recent contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19.

According to a letter distributed to parents this morning, the staff member works at Harristown State High School but the school is not required to take extra steps currently.

"I have been advised by one of our staff members that following recent contact with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19, as a precautionary measure, the staff member and their family have placed themselves in self-isolation for a period of 14 days," the letter from executive principal Ken Green reads.

"There is no need for our school to do anything else at this stage, but I wanted to share this information as a reminder to us all to be alert to the need for extra care with health and hygiene as we confront this illness."

"I want to assure you that we will continue to follow the advice of Queensland Health and we will continue to monitor staff and students as we continue through this prolonged event."

