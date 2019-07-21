Toowoomba Hospital nurse seriously assaulted by patient

A Toowoomba Hospital nurse is in a serious condition after he was assaulted by a male patient yesterday.

The 45-year-old nurse suffered serious injuries in an incident at the Toowoomba Hospital Acute Mental Health Unit about 4.40pm Friday.

The incident involved a male patient, 32, who was at the unit.

It's understood the patient was in the care of Corrective Services at the time of the incident.

Darling Downs Health, in a statement released this afternoon, confirmed the incident occurred, and staff had been offered support with extra security deployed to the unit.

"The staff member is now receiving care at the hospital and is in a serious but stable condition," Health Service chief executive Dr Peter Gillies said.

"Our priority is to now ensure our staff member is getting the very best care they need and supporting their family.

"We are also assisting our AMHU and wider Toowoomba Hospital staff to access support."

The 32-year-old has been removed from the facility and is understood to have been returned to a secure unit in Brisbane.

"Extra clinical and security staff have been deployed at the unit," Dr Gillies said.

"The patient of the unit who is alleged to have been involved in the incident has since been transferred from our facility.

"We will continue to work with the Queensland Police Service as investigations unfold."

Police have confirmed they are investigating the serious assault of the unit nurse.