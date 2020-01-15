Toowoomba man accused of drugging, raping 10-y-o girl

The man has not as yet been required to enter pleas to the charges.

The man has not as yet been required to enter pleas to the charges.

SOLICITORS for a Toowoomba man accused of drugging and raping a 10-year-old girl may seek a committal hearing with cross-examination of certain witnesses, the city's Magistrates Court has been told.

The 70-year-old accused man, who cannot be named unless committed to stand trial on the charges, was not required to be in court for the brief mention of his matters yesterday.

Solicitor Nathan Bouchier, acting as town agent for the man's solicitors from McMillan Law, said he had been instructed to ask the court for directions regarding a defence application for a pre-trial committal hearing with cross examination.

The accused man has been charged with four counts of administering a drug for the purpose of a sexual act and five counts of rape.

The complaint which sparked the initial police investigation was made at Rockhampton late last year but the charges arise from alleged incidents in several Queensland towns including Barcaldine, Mt Isa, Julia Creek and Hughenden and are alleged to have taken place in June and July last year.

The accused man has not as yet been required to enter any pleas to the charges and he remains on bail.

No details of the case have as yet been aired in open court.

Police claim the accused man had used a "date rape" drug against the girl.

Magistrate Kay Ryan remanded the man on bail and adjourned the matters for committal mention back in the same court on February 18.

Ms Ryan directed that the defence make application to the prosecution for cross examination by January 28 and for the prosecution to respond to that request by February 11.