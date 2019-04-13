Menu
Toowoomba man killed in Warrego Highway crash near Oakey

13th Apr 2019 7:59 AM | Updated: 8:05 AM

A TOOWOOMBA man has died in a two-vehicle-crash near Oakey last night.

The two vehicles collided about 2km from the Oakey turn-off from the Warrego Highway about 9.30pm.

A 47-year-old Harlaxton man who was the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 47-year-old Barney View woman, and her 49-year-old male passenger were transported to the Toowoomba Hospital for treatment.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

