Toowoomba man killed in Warrego Highway crash near Oakey
A TOOWOOMBA man has died in a two-vehicle-crash near Oakey last night.
The two vehicles collided about 2km from the Oakey turn-off from the Warrego Highway about 9.30pm.
A 47-year-old Harlaxton man who was the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars died at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 47-year-old Barney View woman, and her 49-year-old male passenger were transported to the Toowoomba Hospital for treatment.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.