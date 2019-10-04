Menu
35 Mabel St, Harlaxton. Once the home of Edward Trundel, who willed the proceeds from the sale of his home to charity.
35 Mabel St, Harlaxton. Once the home of Edward Trundel, who willed the proceeds from the sale of his home to charity.
Toowoomba man wills proceeds from sale of home to charity

4th Oct 2019 8:51 AM
A DYING Toowoomba man set aside the future proceeds from the sale of his home so that others might live. 

Edmund Trundle, who passed away in June this year, willed the proceeds of the sale of his home in Mabel St, Harlaxton, to the Heart Foundation and the Cancer Council. 

Elders Real Estate's Sue Edwards is marketing the property, and is selling the house free of any commission.

The property photographer also took the images at no expense to the estate.

Set on a 1012 sq m allotment in a lovely tree-lined street, the home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and one car space, and is for sale for $235,000. 

For more information contact Sue Edwards on 0437 377 988. 

