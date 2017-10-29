News

Toowoomba woman raises $55k for pregnant widow

Tom Gillespie
A TOOWOOMBA woman who set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of a man who passed away has raised more than $55,000 in less than a week.

Teacher Wendy Seymour started the campaign on October 22 to assist the family of Maryborough man Brendan Grant, who died just four days earlier.

In her original post, she said the $60,000 goal was to help his pregnant widow Emma and her three children get back on their feet.

"This page has been set up for anyone who would like to give to Emma to help support her and the children both now and into the future. Thank you for helping," Mrs Seymour wrote.

The campaign attracted more than 250 donors in just six days, and is now at $55,825.

Friends and colleagues of the family donated up to $1000 a time, passing on their condolences to the family.

"Our hearts are breaking over your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family," Greg Boettcher wrote on the page.

Mrs Seymour posted an update earlier this week, saying the family had been overwhelmed by the financial support during a difficult time.

"To all who have given to Emma and her children; thank you! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you," she wrote.

"You have blown us away with your generosity and we have felt carried and supported by your prayers and kindness."

