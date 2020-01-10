Menu
Toowoomba stripper Sophie Alessa is selling nudes for bushfire relief.
Toowoomba stripper selling nudes for bushfire relief

Katherine Sampson
10th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
A TOOWOOMBA stripper has joined a growing trend of adult entertainers around the world who are selling nude photographs for bushfire donations.

Sophie Alessa, who often appears at The Vault, has raised hundreds of dollars so far for bushfire relief efforts through Twitter.

She said she was inspired to act after she saw American model Kaylen Ward go viral on Twitter.

Ward says she has raised more than $1 million for charities.

"I'm sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia," she said.

"I've had receipts of donations worth $50 to $100 and every cent helps.

"All I have to do is take a quick photo or video and if it helps it helps."

Alessa said she would continue to send photographs for bushfire donations as long as it helped.

bushfire relief the vault on ruthven
