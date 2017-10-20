Toowoomba's first death cafe helps those dying to know

TALKING POINT: Carers Queensland team leader Peter Proctor (left) and Home Instead Client Services representative Andrew McCarthy prepare for the information seminar section at Toowoomba's first death cafe.

TALKING POINT: Carers Queensland team leader Peter Proctor (left) and Home Instead Client Services representative Andrew McCarthy prepare for the information seminar section at Toowoomba's first death cafe. Alexia Austin

DYING isn't always the most comfortable subject over coffee, however it's an important conversation to have, no matter what age, according to Home Instead Client Services representative Andrew McCarthy.

To help bring the topic to the fore, Home Instead Senior Care hosted Toowoomba's first Dying to Know Death Cafe at the Toowoomba library yesterday.

Although the title conjures morbid thoughts for many, the event was an informal information session on death and the services surrounding it.

"This is a subject that touches every human being on the earth, and yet in western civilisation it is not talked about, it's pushed aside," Mr McCarthy said.

"We call it the Dying to Know Death Cafe because there are a lot of people out there dying to know what the next steps are and what services are out there if you are about to pass away or your family members are struggling with it.

"We've had a lot of people call up and ask 'what is this death cafe thing?' It's breaking down a lot of barriers."

Mr McCarthy said there had been a good turnout for the first Toowoomba event, which ran over the course of two hours.

"It's more a way to celebrate someone's life, instead of looking at it as someone passing away," he said.

"Home Instead Senior Care has hosted the event in Townsville and Brisbane and has had a lot of positive responses, so we thought let's bring it to Toowoomba, one of the big centres."

One of the attendees was Carers Queensland team leader Peter Proctor.

"We work with family carers, so husband or a wife or those looking after a person at end of life," Mr Proctor said.

"I'm here to find out more about end-of-life doulas as well as the legalities surrounding end of life.

"I'm also here on a personal level, I am not quite 50 but it is something you have to think about - there are lots of preparations to be made."