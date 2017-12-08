Top 10 cat and dog names for 2017



TOP 10 Pet Names 2017



Pet Insurance Australia is proud to announce their TOP 10 Pet Names for 2017.

There has been an increase in names from famous TV Shows.

Nadia Crighton from Pet Insurance Australia says there had been lots of changes in names this year.

"A lot of names have changed this year, with the top spot being claimed by a name that didn't even make the chart last year!"



"The hit show Game of Thrones has certainly made an impact on the name front with many pet owners choosing names for their pets from the show."



Loki which ranked number 11 on the feline list is also from the top show Vikings.





TOP 10 DOG NAMES 2017

1. Luna

2. Charlie

3. Bella

4. Ruby

5. Max

6. Archie

7. Coco

8. Frankie

9. Bailey

10. Molly



Did your pet's name make the list?



TOP 10 CAT NAMES 2017

1. Luna

2. Coco

3. Leo

4. Bella

5. Charlie

6. Simba

7. Milo

8. Max

9. Tilly

10. Frankie

11. Loki

12. Lulu

13. Oreo



"It's wonderful to see so many new names making the list, and some old-school names like Frankie and Archie making a comeback," Crighton says. "Alongside our regulars like Charlie, Bella and Ruby."





If you are expecting new pup or kitten for the festive season PIA also has some great advice when it comes to naming your beloved pet.



"Take your time and choose a sensible name that is going to stand the test of time," Crighton suggests. "For dogs, it's a good idea to see how the name carries when called."



PIA also advises having a few names to consider as your new bundle of fluff might just not suit the name you had in mind.



"Having a couple of names on hand is also a good plan, then you can choose which best fits your new family member when they arrive home."

Did your pet's name make the top 10 list? Join the discussion and tell us below or email amy.formosa@frasercoastchronicle.com.au