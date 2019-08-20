Menu
The Urangan property at 39 Senor Ave spent 54 days on the market before selling at $575,000.
Top 10 properties that sold in the Fraser Coast last week

Jessica Lamb
by
20th Aug 2019 11:05 AM
A URANGAN home on a hectare of land was the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast property market last week.

The property at 39 Senor Ave spent 54 days on the market before selling at $575,000.

 

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom house has air-conditioning, a 3.8kw solar system and a chlorinated outdoor swimming pool.

The property is complete with a 6m x 6m double shed, a separate lean-to carport and wooden timber floorboards inside.

 

The land was valued in June last year for $275,000.

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $270,000, which gave one home owner the title to 835 Booral Rd in Bunya Creek.

The bargain hunter's property was Lot 3 Stottenville Rd, Bauple, selling for $59,000.

 

The median prices on the Fraser Coast for the last month was $328,000 for houses and $249,500 for units.

There are more houses currently on the market in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket than any other, with 534 houses and 48 units.

Meanwhile, 20 houses and four units are listed for more than $1 million.

Top 10 sales on the Fraser Coast last week:

1. 39 Senor Av, Urangan $575,000

2. 1 Highland Pl, Craignish $560,000

3. 53 Waterview Dr, Dundowran Beach $550,000

4. 239 Doolong Rd, Wondunna $530,000

5. 11 Waterview Dr, Dundowran Beach $510,000

6. 577 Dundowran Rd, Dundowran $500,000

7. 100 Ocean Out, River Heads $450,000

8. 7 Elgin Ct, Urraween $420,000

9. 3/19 King St, Urangan $413,000

10. 15 Archer Dr, Point Vernon $405,000

*This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

