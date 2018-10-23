Top 10 real estate sales in the Fraser Coast this week
THIS week the Fraser Coast's highest grossing real estate sale was in Pacific Haven scoring more than half a million dollars.
For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast is sitting at $327,000 just ahead of units which are $249,500.
On the market there are currently 489 houses listed for sale in the $0-$299,999 category and 129 units.
The highest number of houses on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 567 for sale and 44 units.
From $500,000-$699,699 there were 210 houses listed and 8 units.
There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category with just 74 houses and one unit.
Thirty-one houses and one unit are listed for more than $1million.
The bargain hunters property this week is 129 Bengtson Rd, River Heads which sold for $80,000.
Top 10 sales in the Fraser Coast this week:
1. 7 Coral Ave, Pacific Haven sold for $580,000
2. 38 Ocean St, Torquay sold for $515,000
3. 15 Lady Nelson Dr, Eli Waters sold for $480,000
4. 18 Ocean Park Dr, Dundowran Beach sold for $465,000
5. 60 Cheapside St, Maryborough sold for $460,000
6. 324 Three Mile Rd W, Tinana sold for $455,000
7. 75 Northshore Ave, Toogoom sold for $415,000
8. 43 Alexander Dr, Oakhurst sold for $372,500
9. 11 Julie St, Dundowran Beach sold for $350,000
10. 264 Ellena St, Maryborough sold for $350,000