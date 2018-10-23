Top 10 real estate sales in the Fraser Coast this week

Your weekly wrap up of the Fraser Coast's local real estate market.

Your weekly wrap up of the Fraser Coast's local real estate market. Jessica Lamb

THIS week the Fraser Coast's highest grossing real estate sale was in Pacific Haven scoring more than half a million dollars.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast is sitting at $327,000 just ahead of units which are $249,500.

On the market there are currently 489 houses listed for sale in the $0-$299,999 category and 129 units.

The highest number of houses on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 567 for sale and 44 units.

From $500,000-$699,699 there were 210 houses listed and 8 units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category with just 74 houses and one unit.

Thirty-one houses and one unit are listed for more than $1million.

The bargain hunters property this week is 129 Bengtson Rd, River Heads which sold for $80,000.

Top 10 sales in the Fraser Coast this week:

1. 7 Coral Ave, Pacific Haven sold for $580,000

2. 38 Ocean St, Torquay sold for $515,000

3. 15 Lady Nelson Dr, Eli Waters sold for $480,000

4. 18 Ocean Park Dr, Dundowran Beach sold for $465,000

5. 60 Cheapside St, Maryborough sold for $460,000

6. 324 Three Mile Rd W, Tinana sold for $455,000

7. 75 Northshore Ave, Toogoom sold for $415,000

8. 43 Alexander Dr, Oakhurst sold for $372,500

9. 11 Julie St, Dundowran Beach sold for $350,000

10. 264 Ellena St, Maryborough sold for $350,000