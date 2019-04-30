Top 10 reported property sales in the Fraser Coast last week

Jessica Lamb Full Profile Login to follow

A BEACH front Urangan unit spanning just 196 sq m topped the Fraser Coast reported property sales last week.

Located at 125/569 Esplanade, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home spent 183 on the market before selling for $570,000.

The unit was originally listed last October at $579,000 and last sold in June 2011 for $$445,000.

Middle of the pack sales price for the Fraser Coast market was $300,000, which gave one home owner the title to 40 Bounty Cct, Eli Waters.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 73 Parklands Bvd in Wondunna which sold for $144,000.