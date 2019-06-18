TOP 10 SALES: Dundowran home's lagoon views fetch high price

PRICEY SCORE: A Dundowran Beach home became the highest reported sale on the Fraser Coast last week.

A DUNDOWRAN Beach home has topped the Fraser Coast property market becoming the highest-reported sale last week.

The 2657sq m property at 20 Eagle Beach Pde sold for $735,000, $40,000 under the original listing price.

The four-bedroom two-bathroom home with a triple lock-up garage backs onto a lagoon and spent 70 days on the market.

20 Eagle Beach Parade, Dundowran Beach became the highest reported sale on the Fraser Coast last week when it went for $735,000. corelogic/realestate.com

Only a short stroll to the beach, the house last sold in March 2008 for $675,000.

The land was valued in July 2018 for $200,000.

Middle of the pack sales price for the local market was $302,000, which gave one home owner the title to 192 Gayndah Rd, Maryborough West.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 55 Barramundi Dr, Burrum Heads which sold for $108,000.

The Fraser Coast median house price for the last month was $330,000 while units were priced at $245,000.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has jumped to $330,000, ahead of units, which are $245,000.

The highest number of houses currently on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 562 and 46 units.

Meanwhile, 23 houses and four units are listed for more than $1 million.

Top 10 reported sales on the Fraser Coast last week:

1. 20 Eagle Beach Pde, Dundowran Beach $735,000

2. 147 Esplanade, Point Vernon $500,000

3. 348 Condor Dr, Sunshine Acres $495,000

4. 3 Bill Stocks Ct, Dundowran Beach $490,000

5. 49 Rosewood Av, Wondunna $457,500

6. 224 Moorabinda Dr, Sunshine Acres $435,000

7. 20 Sandrabarbara Dr, Booral $382,500

8. 6/542 Esplanade, Urangan $382,500

9. 1 Musgrave Cl, Kawungan $372,500

10. 26 Howard St, Burrum Heads $370,000