TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

A HOUSE just a few streets over from Hervey Bay's major shopping district has topped the Fraser Coast reported property sales last week.

Located at 16 Eli Ct, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home spent 54 days on the market before selling for $575,000.

The home was originally listed in March for $600,000 and last sold in September 2015 for $446,500.

The land, which spans 1081 sq m, was valued in June 2018 at $157,500.

Middle of the pack sales price for the Fraser Coast market was $334,000, which gave one home owner the title to 13 Elliot Ct, Eli Waters.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 4 Waugh St in Urangan which sold for $129,000.