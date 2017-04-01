30°
Top 5 Fraser Coast stories you must read from the week

Amy Formosa
| 1st Apr 2017 6:00 AM

THE Fraser Coast got lashed with torrential rain and gale-force winds as ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie swept through the region. 

It was all eyes on the storm system as the region prepared for the worst with some areas experiencing flash flooding and properties inundated with water. 

Another big story for the week was a tragic fatal traffic crash at Gunalda on the Bruce Highway claiming the lives of three people. 

1. Fraser Coast moved to 'stand up status' as ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie hits region

As heavy falls caused flash flooding across the Fraser Coast, the Local Disaster Management Group moved to "stand up" status.

A storm surge of half a metre was projected to potentially inundate areas of Hervey Bay with winds forecast to hit 125kmh about 1pm on Thursday. 

The Maryborough swift water rescue team was sent to help four people evacuate a home in Howard when flood warnings were issued for the area.

Properties flood in Maryborough.
Properties flood in Maryborough. Anosh G Vatheylil

2. Lenthalls left overflowing after 200mm of rain hit region

Lenthalls Dam was overflowing after parts of Fraser Coast received up to 200mm in just 48 hours thanks to ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The dam peaked at 111% on Thursday night when Wide Bay Water made the decision to open four out of the dam's five flood gates to release extra water.

Lenthalls Dam is overflowing after recent heavy rain.
Lenthalls Dam is overflowing after recent heavy rain. Alan Peebles

3. Fraser Coast council issues cyclone Debbie warning

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has issued a warning to road users, with low level flooding expected across the region as a result of tropical cyclone Debbie.

The cyclone is expected to make its way south between now and Saturday and it is anticipated up to 200mm of rain could fall across the Fraser Coast region in coming days.

Tropical cyclone debbie
Tropical cyclone debbie

4. Cyclone Debbie to bring drenching rain to the Fraser Coast

Cyclone Debbie might be set to hit North Queensland on Tuesday morning but areas of the Fraser Coast can expect to cop a drenching later in the week.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Dean Narramore said widespread rainfall is expected for areas of the Fraser Coast after Cyclone Debbie crossed the coast and turns into a rain depression later in the week.

5. Three people killed in tragic Gunalda crash on Bruce Highway

THE Queensland Police Service confirmed the three victims killed in the horrific crash at Gunalda were from Brisbane.

A 45-year-old man and two children; a nine-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl, were killed as a result of a crash on the Bruce Hwy about 11.20am Sunday morning.

The three victims were travelling north at the time of the accident.

Their car collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The crash scene at Gunalda.
The crash scene at Gunalda. Contributed / Clayton's Towing F
