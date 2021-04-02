Top Aussie chef puts together new menu for hospital

PATIENTS at an Ipswich hospital can now enjoy restaurant-style meals from a specialised menu put together by leading Australian chef Luke Mangan.

The new dishes are now being served at Mater's private hospitals in Springfield and South Brisbane.

Mater says the partnership is an Australian-first with Mr Mangan brought on board for his experience in producing healthy and quality food on a large scale for airlines, cruise liners and trains.

The collaborative menu has been put together as part of Mater's existing room service model introduced in 2013 so patients could order their meals from an a-la-carte style menu at any time.

Entrees, mains and desserts from the new menu includes selections such as Middle Eastern lamb with pomegranate tabouleh and balsamic through to poached berries with lemon mascarpone.

"Our nationally-regarded room service model has seen incredible benefits since introduced with clinicians reporting an increase in patients' nutritional intake as they are able not only to order the food they feel like when they feel like eating, but also, tailor food to suit various dietary requirements," Mater's Director of Dietetics and Food Services Sally McCray said.

"Our food wastage has also been cut down by more than 22 per cent which has resulted in a significant reduction in patient food costs.

"Now, this Chef's Special menu created in partnership with Luke will provide the perfect enhancement for our room service model, allowing patients access to a delicious restaurant style, dine-in experience from their hospital bed."

For 13 years, Mr Mangan owned and operated restaurants in Japan, Singapore and Indonesia under the Salt brand.

After selling his stake in the business in 2018 he turned his focus back to his restaurants in Australia.

He was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2019 for his services to the hospitality industry and tourism and his charity work.

Mr Mangan said the opportunity to put together a specialised menu for hospital patients was an "exciting challenge" to take on.

"We've been working together for a long time to create these new menu options, bringing together a wide range of culinary knowledge to meet our objective of providing delicious, restaurant-quality dishes that remain focused on health and wellness," he said.

"Mater's Food Services team are at the forefront of food innovation in healthcare across Australia, redefining the way we look at food in hospital and we are all excited to see this menu come to life for the patients who will appreciate it most."

