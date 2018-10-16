Top bowler Weier chases dream at the Gold Coast

BOWLS: It was during Queensland's biggest sports event this century Jacinta Weier realised she had to make a change.

The 20-year-old has already represented Queensland numerous times in her short career - she has been an under-25s representative for the past three years - and the Hervey Bay Bowls Club member would most likely maintain that streak next year.

Weier was one of the region's many volunteers at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games earlier this year, and it was there, at Broadbeach Bowls Club, she had two major revelations about her career.

The first, was simple.

"It made me realise I want to play for Australia,” Weier said.

"To do that, I have to be with the higher competitions.”

That second revelation, that Weier would have to leave her home and relocate to the southeast corner, is easy in theory, but it means leaving behind everything she knew.

It was at the Fraser Coast she first played bowls. She heard a school teacher talking about the sport and, intrigued, decided to give it a try.

She never looked back, and developed into a state rep herself. But for a talented bowler destined for bigger things, it is a necessary move.

That is why she will now call Broadbeach Bowls Club home. The venue at which she had an up-close view of the Commonwealth's best bowlers - and the venue at which Australia won five gold medals - will be where Weier takes what could be the biggest moves of her life.

"I've always loved Broadbeach, it's a great club and I know a lot of people there,” Weier said. "They asked me if I wanted to play.”

It's been a big year for Weier.

She played at the Australian Open, and joined a number of fellow Queenslanders to play a warm-up game against some of the best bowlers from Hong Kong, invaluable international experience which can only benefit her skills.

Weier was also part of the Hervey Bay Bowls Club's pennants team, which for the first time in five years has progressed to the state titles.

"The ladies at Hervey Bay have been amazing,” she said.

"There's going to be so much more competition (at the Gold Coast). There will be higher quality opposition and I'll be playing against state players more often, which will only make me play better.”