Top brass helps promote the banding in Maryborough

Brisbane Brass Band Music Association performed in Maryborough at the weekend.

BRISBANE Brass has a reason to 'toot their own horn' as the group rebuilds banding in regional areas like Maryborough.

Brisbane Brass has extended their reach to form a relationship with Maryborough Brass, in an effort to promote and sustain brass banding in regional Queensland.

It was in the Heritage City where Queensland's brass banding movement started many years ago and after a shiny performance at City Hall at the weekend, Samantha Blakeney said they were looking forward to future performances.

"We came back to rekindle brass banding in regional areas, we had about 100 people come along for the performance,” the Brisbane Brass Band Music Association band member and secretary said.

After their successful concert at the Brolga Theatre last year, Brisbane Brass returned to the region for their second performance with Maryborough Brass.

Ms Blakeney said with a lot of members moving away from Maryborough over the years, their goal was to rekindle the movement.

Brisbane Brass has performed locally, interstate and even internationally - Having visited China last year!

HOW YOU CAN GET INVOLVED

Friday band practice 4.30pm-6.30pm at Band Hall, Airport Rd, Maryborough

Saturday theory and tuition for juniors 8.30am-10.30am

For more information call 4121 4545