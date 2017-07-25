Top Coast angler to cast a rod in American fishing comp.

CATCHING A TROPHY: Dylan Fryer will compete in the Bass Nation Championships in North Carolina in October.

DYLAN Fryer has already proven himself a pro in the region's fishing scene.

But come October he'll be a little fish in a giant pond when he comes up against competitors in the Bass Nation Championships in South Carolina.

The Fraser Coast angler won the nomination to represent Australia after claiming Bass Nation's Co-Angler of the Year award for the second time in a row.

It brings him up to two first-place finishes with Bass Nation.

While Fryer wasn't able to make the trip last year, he's more than excited about casting a rod with anglers from all over the world.

"It means a lot to me to be able to compete this year. I never thought I'd be able to achieve something this great," he said.

"It's pretty much a dream come true."

Fryer, who has fished since he was 11, took out top spot in the Tonic Somerset Slam in November 2015.

With the mammoth competition only three months away, he already has his keen fisherman's eyes set on a third co-angler title, along with more professional fishing competitions further down the line.

But another thing he wants to see is more women competing in major competitions.

"There are only a couple of girls on the circuit right now... it would be good to see more out there," Fryer said.

"If anyone wants to do it, they can - there are a lot of people out there to help point you in the right direction."