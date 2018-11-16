Menu
25 Pinehurst Dr, Wondunna
25 Pinehurst Dr, Wondunna Re/Max Realestate.com
Top Coast real estate sales

Jessica Lamb
by
16th Nov 2018 12:37 AM
A FIVE-bedroom, two-bathroom Wondunna home was the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast last week for $655,000.

The 2,029 metres square corner block at 25 Pinehurst Dr has an in-ground swimming pool, solar power, 15,000L water tank, a computerised irrigation system and six car spaces.

The property was last sold in January 2010 for $592,500.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast is sitting at $327,000 just ahead of units which are $249,500.

The highest number of houses on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 578 for sale and 43 units. From $500,000-$699,699 there were 217 houses listed and eight units.

The bargain hunter's property this week is 22 March St in Maryborough which sold for $108,000.

Top 10 Fraser Coast reported sales last week:

1. 25 Pinehurst Dr, Wondunna $655,000

2. 10 Guard St, Urangan $555,000

3. 148 Boundary Rd, Wondunna $545,000

4. 144 Esplanade, Point Vernon $505,000

5. 186 Bingham Rd, Booral $495,000

6. 6 Glengarry Ct, Kawungan $460,000

7. 10 Lockerbie Ct, Kawungan $390,000

8. 42 Mungomery Rd, Takura $390,000

9. 4 Boleyn Pl, Torquay $385,000

10. 29 Dayman St, Urangan $372,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

