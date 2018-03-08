Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay Hospital Anaesthetist, Doctor Debbie van Niekerk.
Hervey Bay Hospital Anaesthetist, Doctor Debbie van Niekerk. Valerie Horton
News

Top doc's advice to dream big

by Jodie Callcott
8th Mar 2018 8:11 AM

A CHILDHOOD dream to become a doctor has brought Debbie van Niekerk all the way from South Africa to become one of two female anaesthetists on the Fraser Coast.

From the age of 10, Dr van Niekerk, 39, wanted to be a paediatrician, but after realising that would leave her little time for her family, she moved into anaesthetics.

"I think anaesthetics is one of the specialties where you get more family, work, life balance,” she said.

"Especially in the private sector, you're able to decide what list you want to work and in the public sector, it's slightly more restricted because you've got set working hours.”

Dr van Niekerk said while she was surprised there was only one other female anaesthetist on the Coast, women in specialty medicine was becoming more common.

"The head of our anaesthetics department in South Africa was a female,” she said.

"She was one of the few ladies who were allowed to study medicine and I think things really have changed.

"It used to be a completely male dominated field in medicine, never mind the specialties, I think the specialties was even worse and that certainly has changed a lot.”

She said in the past patients had made comment about her gender, but it was an unusual occurrence.

"I have had a few patients say to me in the clinic, 'oh I thought you would have been a bit older', or 'I wasn't expecting to see a lady', but not very often,” she said.

"I think it's becoming more common that women are in the medical profession.”

As one who "never takes a back seat”, Dr van Niekerk said women in medical school should do the best they can.

"Give it all you can and be the best that you can and it'll get you far,” she said.

"Don't ever put yourself down.”

anaesthetics hervey bay hospital international women's day 2018 wide bay health and hospital service women in medicine
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Correctional Centre to welcome new graduates

Correctional Centre to welcome new graduates

News A class of 40 new custodial officers graduated from the Queensland Corrective Services Academy at Wacol on Wednesday.

  • 8th Mar 2018 7:38 AM
Minister dodges questions on Loft's appeal

Minister dodges questions on Loft's appeal

Council News Mr Loft was yesterday due to appeal in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

30 jobs created through linen service upgrade

30 jobs created through linen service upgrade

News $475,000 was pledged to the CLS property.

Point Vernon woman three times over limit

Point Vernon woman three times over limit

Crime She blew a reading of .153.

Local Partners