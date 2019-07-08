Menu
TOP JOB: Hervey Bay's Troy Sullivan (right) during the building of the school.
TOP EFFORT: Hervey Bay man helps build school in Uganda

Carlie Walker
8th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
IN A REMOTE village in Uganda, a school stands thanks to the efforts of a Hervey Bay man and 17 others who came together to make it a reality.

Now, the team is now planning another adventure for next year, with a project in the Philipines on the cards.

Troy Sullivan's pathway to building the school started in Nepal.

His friend was visiting Nepal to build homes, covering the cost out of his own pocket, and he messaged Troy and asked if he wanted to help.

For $1000 and a week's worth of labour, a house was built and lives transformed.

Keen to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Troy suggested they find a place in Africa and repeat the formula.

When they found out a small village needed a school, the two gathered a group together and travelled to Uganda to lay the foundations.

Realising how big the building needed to be, they appealed on Go Fund Me for more money, raising $25,000.

A few months ago the group returned and completed the work within 10 days.

"Everyone just worked together and got this amazing building finished," Troy said.

For more information visit www.projectuganda.co.

