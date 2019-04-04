TOP EVENT: Fun at Maryborough's street party

ON SATURDAY Maryborough's CBD will come to life.

The city's street parties have been growing in popularity and this one, known as Eatster Street, is set to break the mold.

Instead of the usual location of Adelaide St and Kent St, this time the party will be held in Maryborough's Wharf St, bringing the event to the city's Portside district.

As well as celebrating Easter, the event will also mark Youth Week.

The street party will kick off at 2pm, starting out as a youth-focused event.

There will be a water slide, a jumping castle and a foot and pedal parade, with youngsters urged to decorate their bikes and scooters and join in the fun.

Organiser Kylie Nitz said she is hoping to have fireworks over the river about 7pm, which will mark the end of the children-orientated event and the beginning of the more adult side of the night.

Later that night, organisers will fit as many food stalls as possible into Maryborough's Wharf St in order to bring alive the Heritage City's own version of Brisbane's Eat Street, with a variety of different cuisines on offer.