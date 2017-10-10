TOP EVENT: Superboats set to give region economic boost

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THE upcoming superboats action will bring thousands of visitors to the region - and an economic boost as well.



Fraser Coast Councillor Darren Everard said the Offshore Superboat Championships was greatly anticipated each year.



"It's great that they are coming back again," he said.



Cr Everard said it was hard to put a dollar value on the economic boost the event brought, but it brought in visitors who spent money in Fraser Coast businesses.



"People come from all over the country," he said, adding that he knew of people from Melbourne and Sydney who were coming to the region for the superboats.



The event will be held on October 28 and 29 and can be viewed from the foreshore at Pialba, Scarness and Torquay.



Paul Robins, treasurer of the Our Events Fraser Coast committee which brings the event to Hervey Bay, said there would plenty of action for spectators.



"It's an incredibly exciting event - these boats do well in excess of 90 miles an hour across our waters," he said.



This is the sixth time the event will be held in the Bay.



"I think one of the most exciting things is watching the choppers - there's a film chopper and there's also a wildlife spotting chopper - and watching them following the boats is almost as exciting as the races themselves. There's a massive buzz about it," Mr Robins said.



"There'll be a street parade of boats starting at 3.30pm on Saturday from Urangan, along the Esplanade to the Main St roundabout and back again."

Mr Robins, who is general manager of the Beach House Hotel, said tickets for the presentation dinner, to be held at the hotel, were available from the venue's gaming room.

Tickets will cost $65.

He said the pole position shootout would take place from noon to 1pm on Saturday while the races on Sunday would begin at 11am and 1pm and continue for 30 minutes each.