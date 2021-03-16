Top five most controversial decisions from Coast council

A year on from the council election, here's the decisions which sparked big debates in the community and/or received the most public feedback on the Chronicle's site and social media pages.

'THIS STINKS': Gympie's rubbish to be trucked to Coast

Gympie's rubbish, including potentially toxic waste, could be sent up the Bruce Highway to be disposed of on the Fraser Coast.

This is after the council voted in favour of the decision behind closed doors earlier this month.

The motion was decided during the ordinary meeting in Maryborough and was first on the confidential agenda. The Gympie council's CEO has since flagged he was unaware of the decision and no firm agreement is now in place.

Bay's rail trail refurbishment gets $1.35 million boost

A $1.35 million facelift is going ahead along a section of Hervey Bay's rail trail.

The seemingly innocuous decision led to dozens of comments from the community questioning if it was money well spent.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council received the funding as part of the State Government's Works for Queensland COVID-19 program to undertake the rail trail refurbishment works.

"A new asphalt surface will be laid along the trail between Hunter Street and Elizabeth Street," Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

Foreshore fence goes up after toxic tree treatment

A CONTROVERSIAL fence was put up along Point Vernon's foreshore after a long debate in a council meeting.

A fence with signage could be on the Esplanade for two years

The 2.1 metre fence was erected to combat illegal tree poisoning in the Mant St area.

Councillors ultimately voted 6-5 to keep the fence in place but it wasn't without some fierce debate.

Council won't back down on decision to protect mill arch

The council has not backed down from its decision to place the remains of Maryborough's Dominion Flour Mill on the local heritage register.

Old flour mill in Maryborough.

This is despite the decision from the State Heritage Council to reject an application to place the mill's remaining archway on the state register.

The Chronicle understands the council's requirements for placement on the register are similar to those for the State Heritage Register.

REVEALED: What new Bunnings will bring to the Coast

A new Bunnings development proposal at Hervey Bay has been approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Hervey Bay Bunnings.

At a special meeting, the council approved the new development which will be located on the vacant block at the corner of McLiver St and Main St in Kawungan. This was without support from the mayor.

Bunnings Area Manager Andy Stewart said the company was pleased to have received approval.