Top Five: Must watch international sporting events

Monaco Grand Prix, A Formula One motor race held in the French Riviera. Pic supplied by Silversea

Monaco Grand Prix, A Formula One motor race held in the French Riviera. Pic supplied by Silversea

SPORT: As a self-diagnosed sport tragic I am struggling with the shutdown of sport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has forced me to review the sporting experiences that I can't do without during the year and the possibility that I might not enjoy them for some time.

It is time for a little fun and lightheartedness.

Two weeks ago I compiled my top five Australian events for the year and my reasoning for choosing these events.

I have now thought about the annual international events that are unmissable for sports fans.

Some of these events have already been cancelled due to the pandemic but they will return.

I am sure everyone has different events for different reasons and the Chronicle would love to hear from you.

Send us your top five and why they are important to you.

You can email your list to sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

My list, in no order.

1. The US Masters Golf Championship - One of the four golf majors championships, it is always scheduled for the first full week of April.

It is always held at the same location, Augusta National Golf Club, a private course in the southeastern United States, in the city of Augusta, Georgia.

It has only produced one Australian champion in Adam Scott though plenty have come close to wearing the green jacket.

The drama and pressure particularly during the last round make for must watch television.

2. Wimbledon - The premier grass court championship of world tennis.

The history of players past and present, along with it being the only major left that is played on grass, set it apart.

It is always full of upsets and players coming from nowhere.

3. FA Cup - This is an annual knockout football competition in men's domestic English football.

First played during the 1871-72 season, it is the oldest national football competition in the world.

It again creates opportunity for teams in lower divisions to compete against Premier League rivals for English Football supremacy.

4. The Superbowl is the culmination of the NFL (Amercian Football) season.

It's an event spent eating hotdogs, buffalo wings and guacamole, celebrating American culture.

It has frequently been the most-watched American television broadcast of the year.

The Super Bowl XLIX became the most-watched American television program in history with an audience of 114.4 million viewers.

The Super Bowl is also among the most-watched sporting events in the world.

Commercial airtime during the Super Bowl broadcast is the most expensive of the year because of the high viewership, leading to companies regularly developing their most expensive advertisements for this broadcast.

The halftime entertainment is a highlight with the world's best performers on display.

5. The Monaco Formula One Grand Prix - It is widely considered to be one of the most important and prestigious automobile races in the world.

The cars have outgrown the circuit but the tradition ensures the race continues annually.

It is an excuse for the high-flyers of the world to gather in the principality for a week long party.