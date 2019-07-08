TOP FIVE: The Hervey Bay players to watch out for this week

READY TO PLAY: Touch football players - Harry Armstrong U14 and Sienna Hilton and Summer Wilson U12.

READY TO PLAY: Touch football players - Harry Armstrong U14 and Sienna Hilton and Summer Wilson U12. Alistair Brightman

TOUCH: Hervey Bay is ready and waiting for the junior state cup touch carnival to start on Thursday.

The annual three-day carnival brings together more than 3500 players and 230 Affiliate teams from across Queensland.

Hervey Bay will be represented by nine teams with talent spread throughout.

Hervey Bay Touch president Jodie Houliston is excited to see the teams in action.

"We include everyone in our teams and focus on ensuring they have fun and enjoy the carnival,” she said.

"The teams have been training for several weeks and working really hard.”

Houliston was reluctant to single out teams or expectations for results.

She did however make special mention of the girls under 12 team.

"They have been working over a long period of time to improve on last year's result,” she said.

"I think they will go really well.”

For supporters who want to go out and cheer on our local teams Houliston offered the following five Hervey Bay players to watch out for over the three days:

Bill Roderick - under 10 boys, a skilful player who can pass both ways, a good communicator with good vision

Billy Roderick making a break. Alistair Brightman

Summer Wilson - under 12 girls , a team player with strong communication skills who controls the mid-field of her team

Summer Wilson. Alistair Brightman

Sienna Hilton - under 12 girls, a tenacious player with passion for the game with outstanding ball skills and communication

Sienna Hilton holding the ball in two hands. Alistair Brightman

Linken Tate- under 12 boys, a player with pace and agility who can read the state of play, currently a shadow player for the Queensland team

Linken Tate in action. Contributed

Harry Armstrong, - under 14 boys, a strong athlete who always makes the right decisions on the field

Harry Armstrong getting a pass away. Contributed

The carnival commences on Thursday at the Hervey Bay Sports Complex on Tavistock St, with the first games to tap off at 7.30am.

Keep up to date with the carnival by grabbing a copy of the Chronicle each day this week.