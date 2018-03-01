Top five waterfront homes for sale on Fraser Coast

IT'S what many people dream of - a home of their own, complete with a view of the water.

On the Fraser Coast, there are plenty of ocean and river views to choose from - and the price tags are by no means out of reach.

We've had a look at the properties with waterfront views that are on the market right now.

You might be pleasantly surprised.

5. 77 Dundas St, Granville

This sweet home with its white picket fence has four bedroom, two bathrooms and a rear deck that overlooks the Mary River.

The house features a formal lounge, modern kitchen and a front and side verandah.

This sweet home in Granville offers a view of the Mary River. Contributed

The price tag for all this? Offers in the mid to high $200,000s will be considered.

Another stunner on the Mary River can be found at 100 Gayndah Rd, Maryborough West.

With a spectacular view of the river, the house has been created in the style of a private retreat, with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a pool.

This stunning home in Maryborough West also has a gorgeous view of the Mary River. Contributed

The price is listed at $349,000.

4. 231 Boronia Drive, Poona

Fancy a view of Fraser Island from your front door?



Check out this home in Poona.

Enjoy an unspoiled view of the Great Sandy Strait from the deck of this waterfront home.

It has three bedrooms upstairs and one bathroom, while downstairs there is an entertainment area with a bar included.

The stunning view from 231 Boronia Drive, Poona. Contributed

The listed price is $370,000.

The region's smaller coastal towns, including Poona, Boonooroo, Tuan, Tinnanbar and Maaroom each offer homes close to the sea, with many opportunities to buy stunning waterfront properties.

In nearby Boonooroo, another two-storey home is for sale with gorgeous views of the ocean.

10 Robertson St is listed at $395,000 and has four bedrooms and a verandah overlooking the water.

This home at 10 Robertson St, Boobooroo, has views of Fraser Island. Contributed

3. 62 Kingfisher Parade, Toogoom

This one is a stunner.

Located at Toogoom, this modern home offers a stunning, serene view of the ocean, right from its backdoor.

It would be hard to find a prettier view from a backyard than this one in Kingfisher Parade, Toogoom. Contributed

It has four bedrooms, an open plan air conditioned living area, solar hot water, an outdoor shower and of course - uninterrupted water views.

The home is set to go under the hammer on March 3.

There is no shortage of incredible properties in Toogoom.

This incredible property at Toogoom has its own jetty and boat ramp. Contributed

With offers over $950,000 being considered, 747 Toogoom Rd, Toogoom, offers a private jetty and boat ramp on 7.6 acres.

This view has to be seen to be believed. Contributed

With three bedrooms and bathrooms, the stunning home offers plenty of style and comfort as well as a first class view.

Nearby Burrum Heads also offers incredible waterfront opportunities, including a stunning two storey home at 100 Riverview Dr, Burrum Heads.

With a beautiful view of the Burrum River, the home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and its walking distance to the closet boat ramp.

The view from 100 Riverview Dr in Burrum Heads. Contributed

2. 70 Tre-Mon Rd, Booral

ThIs two-storey home is located on eight hectares of waterfront land, which is still only minutes from Urangan Shopping Centre.

The four bedroom house has incredible views of Fraser Island and the Great Sandy Strait from just about every room.

It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a massive sunroom facing the ocean.

Offers over $900,000 will be considered.

This stunning Booral home has plenty of property as well as a waterfront view from almost every room in the house. Contributed

1. 29 Ariadne St, River Heads

This stunning new home has views of Fraser Island right from its front door.

Located in River Heads, it has four bedroom, three bathrooms and much more.

This stunning River Heads home is every bit as impressive as its views. Contributed

The home is priced at $995,000.

It's far from the only home with a view for sale in River Heads, with a nearby home at 5 Ariadne St, also coming with breathtaking views, priced at $589,000.

The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large garage.

A third home in the area, located at 12 Ariadne St, also has those stunning views, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It also has an inground pool.

This stunning home at 12 Ariadne St, River Heads, has water views from its pool. Contributed

No price has been listed for the property, with all offers to be presented.