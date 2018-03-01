Top five waterfront homes for sale on Fraser Coast
IT'S what many people dream of - a home of their own, complete with a view of the water.
On the Fraser Coast, there are plenty of ocean and river views to choose from - and the price tags are by no means out of reach.
We've had a look at the properties with waterfront views that are on the market right now.
You might be pleasantly surprised.
5. 77 Dundas St, Granville
This sweet home with its white picket fence has four bedroom, two bathrooms and a rear deck that overlooks the Mary River.
The house features a formal lounge, modern kitchen and a front and side verandah.
The price tag for all this? Offers in the mid to high $200,000s will be considered.
Another stunner on the Mary River can be found at 100 Gayndah Rd, Maryborough West.
With a spectacular view of the river, the house has been created in the style of a private retreat, with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a pool.
The price is listed at $349,000.
4. 231 Boronia Drive, Poona
Fancy a view of Fraser Island from your front door?
Check out this home in Poona.
Enjoy an unspoiled view of the Great Sandy Strait from the deck of this waterfront home.
It has three bedrooms upstairs and one bathroom, while downstairs there is an entertainment area with a bar included.
The listed price is $370,000.
The region's smaller coastal towns, including Poona, Boonooroo, Tuan, Tinnanbar and Maaroom each offer homes close to the sea, with many opportunities to buy stunning waterfront properties.
In nearby Boonooroo, another two-storey home is for sale with gorgeous views of the ocean.
10 Robertson St is listed at $395,000 and has four bedrooms and a verandah overlooking the water.
3. 62 Kingfisher Parade, Toogoom
This one is a stunner.
Located at Toogoom, this modern home offers a stunning, serene view of the ocean, right from its backdoor.
It has four bedrooms, an open plan air conditioned living area, solar hot water, an outdoor shower and of course - uninterrupted water views.
The home is set to go under the hammer on March 3.
There is no shortage of incredible properties in Toogoom.
With offers over $950,000 being considered, 747 Toogoom Rd, Toogoom, offers a private jetty and boat ramp on 7.6 acres.
With three bedrooms and bathrooms, the stunning home offers plenty of style and comfort as well as a first class view.
Nearby Burrum Heads also offers incredible waterfront opportunities, including a stunning two storey home at 100 Riverview Dr, Burrum Heads.
With a beautiful view of the Burrum River, the home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and its walking distance to the closet boat ramp.
2. 70 Tre-Mon Rd, Booral
ThIs two-storey home is located on eight hectares of waterfront land, which is still only minutes from Urangan Shopping Centre.
The four bedroom house has incredible views of Fraser Island and the Great Sandy Strait from just about every room.
It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a massive sunroom facing the ocean.
Offers over $900,000 will be considered.
1. 29 Ariadne St, River Heads
This stunning new home has views of Fraser Island right from its front door.
Located in River Heads, it has four bedroom, three bathrooms and much more.
The home is priced at $995,000.
It's far from the only home with a view for sale in River Heads, with a nearby home at 5 Ariadne St, also coming with breathtaking views, priced at $589,000.
The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large garage.
A third home in the area, located at 12 Ariadne St, also has those stunning views, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
It also has an inground pool.
No price has been listed for the property, with all offers to be presented.