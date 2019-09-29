Top floor of library will close for repainting

HAVING FUN: Xyleena Weller with her mother at Maryborough Library.

HAVING FUN: Xyleena Weller with her mother at Maryborough Library. Robyne Cuerel

THE upper floor of Maryborough Library will temporarily close for repainting works next month.

Customers are being asked to plan ahead to minimise the impact of the upcoming closure.

Fraser Coast Libraries regional librarian Tara Webb said the first floor would be closed from October 14, until November 10 for necessary repainting works.

She said the ground floor would remain open but the availability of items in the upstairs collections would be reduced for the period of the works.

"However, newspapers, DVDs and quick reads will be relocated to the ground floor temporarily and a limited selection of other items usually housed on the top floor such as magazines, fiction and non-fiction will be available," she said.

"To minimise the inconvenience to members, we'll be doubling the number of items people can borrow to 40 from September 30, prior to the upstairs temporary closure, and extending the borrowing period where necessary.

"Most library programs and a Local History Room computer, giving online access to specialised databases, will be relocated to the ground floor.

"We're encouraging everyone to plan ahead where possible to ensure they borrow what they need before the temporary closure.

"We apologise in advance for any inconvenience."

Ms Webb said the library's opening hours would remain the same and the returns chute would operate as normal.