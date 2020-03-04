Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Top fundraisers for World’s Greatest Shave 2020

4th Mar 2020 5:36 PM

This year's World's Greatest Shave campaign is in full swing as more than 20,000 people prepare to shave or colour their hair to raise vital funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The foundation is the only national charity dedicated to helping more Australians with leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and related disorders survive their blood cancer and live their best life.

National fundraising leaderboard:

A massive 27,500kg of hair is estimated to have been shaved and cut over the past 22 years, with ponytails over 20cm long going on to make wigs for cancer patients.

This year's official World's Greatest Shave event runs from March 11-15.

editors picks leukaemia foundation world's greatest shave

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’boro woman could be named bride of the year

        premium_icon M’boro woman could be named bride of the year

        News Lorrin learned Darren had been married before, to Diane, who had tragically died of skin cancer

        • 4th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
        BIG ISSUES: What Fraser Coast roads need now

        premium_icon BIG ISSUES: What Fraser Coast roads need now

        News Which roads do you believe need urgent attention on the Fraser...

        • 4th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
        Naked man’s disgusting Valentine’s Day sex act

        premium_icon Naked man’s disgusting Valentine’s Day sex act

        Crime The man was naked and gestured to a woman to come towards him

        REVEALED: How much your land is worth

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much your land is worth

        News Strong demand for hinterland properties has contributed to a rise in the Fraser...