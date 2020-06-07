Top honour for much loved M’boro storyteller

Greig Bolderrow has been awarded an OAM for his service to broadcast media and the Fraser Coast. PHOTO: Alistair Brightman.

THERE is no other town or city in Australia that Greig Bolderrow would want to call home.

His passion for Maryborough’s heritage has made him a driving force behind some of the city’s defining projects.

Without him and those he worked alongside, we may never have had the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial or the Walk of Achievers.

His dedication to preserving the city’s past while helping it become all it can be, as well as his ability to spin a great yarn, make him a worthy recipient of the Order of Australia Medal.

The former radio host and theatre personality has been recognised as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours for service to broadcast media and to his community.

Mr Bolderrow has been involved in numerous community driven organisations, events and projects since he was in school and was recognised as the Fraser Coast’s Citizen of the Year in 2019.

He told the Chronicle he was proud but humbled to have been awarded an OAM.

“It is truly a humbling experience to know the work you have done has been respected and appreciated by other people,” he said.

Beginning his community work while still at school, Mr Bolderrow and his friends set a world record in 1970 by playing table tennis for 500 hours in an effort to raise funds for Maryborough Boys High School.

Mr Bolderrow said awards and recognition were never the driving force behind his community work.

“You never think one day you will be awarded anything. It was always satisfying knowing my efforts had, in some small way, improved the city or town in which I lived,” he said.

The Maryborough resident has always called the Heritage City home.

“It’s not the biggest city but it has a big heart,” he said.

The city and surrounding areas have afforded Mr Bolderrow with the lifestyle he always wanted to live.

The region’s rich history and his ability to tell a good story have gone hand-in-hand.

It’s an ability he has put to good use as the host of Tipple and Tales at Maryborough’s Bond Store.

Mr Bolderrow was involved in many of Maryborough’s standout heritage projects, including the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial at Queen’s Park.

“The Gallipoli to Armistice memorial was a major project in terms of cost and development but we have something special to offer locals and visitors to the city,” he said.

Another project Mr Bolderrrow was instrumental in setting up was the Walk of Achievers.

The plaques set in the footpath along Wharf St in the Heritage Precinct honour residents who have achieved extraordinary things.

“The project aims to break the attitude that you must leave town to achieve something. The plaques enable people to refer back to world achievers who are associationed with Maryborough,” he said.

Many of the projects look to bring people to the city.

“How can we make people travelling through the region turn off the main highway and explore Maryborough and what it has to offer?” he asked.

With an appreciation for the region’s history and wanting to share it with people from near and far, it is no wonder Mr Bolderrow is also the chairman of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.

Despite all the community projects, on-air radio experiences, theatre productions and heritage instalments, the one thing Mr Bolderrow believes is needed is a strong family.

“I would never have been able to do so much without my wife and children,” he said.