TOP HONOURS: Uni student's medal-worthy performance

Hervey Bay's Katie Brown, 22, graduated recently from USC with a double degree in Business and Commerce (Accounting) and received a Medal for Academic Excellence for achieving a grade point average of 6.65 out of a possible 7. Reed Graduation Services

Now, the double degree recipient in Business and Commerce (Accounting) from the University of the Sunshine Coast has been inspired by her internship to make helping others in need her life's work.

"A business internship project and cultural immersion in Fiji to set up a home-stay business for a local village really opened my eyes to how I could use my use my accounting, marketing, and financial planning skills to help people,” Katie said.

"I first wanted to study business and accounting because so much of our world revolves around business and they were subjects I really enjoyed learning about in school and excelled in,” she said.

"As I got further in my degree, I was inspired to do more. Managing money and resources is something that can make a big difference to people's lives especially in low socio-economic areas or where financial literacy is not high.”

The former Xavier College student said she hoped other students from the Fraser Coast would find insights and motivation from her educational journey, which included being the first in her family to go to university.

"My parents only continued to Year 10 and my brothers did not go to university, so I too was a bit nervous to apply at first,” she said.

Ms Brown took the opportunity to complete the first part of her degree at the home at USC Fraser Coast, before finishing the remainder at its Sunshine Coast campus.

It is a story she shared during visit to schools and information sessions while working as a USC student ambassador during her studies.

"Being able to inspire school students and other people that university really is for everyone, and is achievable, was a big highlight of my time at USC,” Ms Brown said.

Ms Brown said she maintained her high grades through "a lot of hard work, time, effort, and a few tears”, and with the support of her family and USC lecturers and tutors.

Ms Brown plans to travel for the rest of the year, before finding a full-time role that could involve marketing for social causes or assisting people and organisations in low socio-economic areas with finance and resource management.