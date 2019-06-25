Top judge’s husband racks up mega bill

THE husband of Australia's High Court Chief Justice has spent more taxpayer cash on overseas travel than most of his wife's colleagues, and 15 times higher than almost any other spouse.

It's the second year in a row Justice Kiefel's husband, academic Michael Albrecht, has topped the list of big spending High Court judge spouses travelling on the taxpayer dollar.

Taxpayers spent more than $130,000 for the seven judges' international trips as well as their spouses' travel, overseas and within Australia.

Mr Albrecht was responsible for more than a quarter of this cost, spending $20,000 on domestic flights and almost $17,000 on international sojourns.

Only Justice Kiefel and Justice Stephen Gageler spent more than Mr Albrecht on overseas travel, a Freedom of Information search revealed.

Most other spouses only took domestic travel totalling $2000 or less.