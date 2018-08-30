Menu
WHO ARE THEY? The Chronicle will be featuring the region's most eligible bachelors.
Top local bachelors will be revealed in Saturday's Chronicle

30th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
LOOKING for love or know someone who is?

In-line with the screening of the television show The Bachelor, we decided to find our own local eligible men.

The positive response and demand on social media was overwhelming.

We are happy to announce we have compiled a list of 10 locals, aged 20-50 of varying backgrounds, for what will be the first in a series of bachelor and bachelorette profiles.

You'll find it in this Saturday's edition of the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

We know it can be tough out there and we hope this series will act as both light entertainment for our readers and a genuine opportunity for locals who have been not so lucky in love.

If you or someone you know is interested in taking part in this series, email annie.perets@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

Fraser Coast Chronicle

