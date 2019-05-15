Top local chef's secrets for the perfect pasta dish at home

Beach House Hotel head chef Phil Rodgers has a passion for Italian food and loves to create dishes like this king prawn rigatoni.

Not only did Phil Rodgers learn the secrets to a great pasta dish as the foundation for his 29-year career as a chef, it is also a dish he loves eating as well.

The head chef at Hervey Bay's Beach House Hotel sat down with the team from Life and Style to discuss the ins and outs of cooking a tasty but simple home meal.

"You could say I have a passion for pasta," Mr Rodgers said with a laugh.

"It's a comfort food and it has a homely feel.

"You can do anything with it and I love eating it as well."

The top chef started his apprenticeship almost three decades ago at now-closed Hervey Bay Italian restaurant Don Camillo.

Mr Rodgers said a common misconception with a pasta dish was about the sauce.

"In Australia, it seems to be more about the sauce but in Italy it is more about the pasta, the same with the pizzas," he said.

"You go to Italy and a pizza has hardly anything on it and in America they are loaded up and full of cheese. Sometimes less is more.

"For your heavy, meaty kind of dishes you use your thinner pasta like spaghetti or fettuccine.

"More creamier, go for your rigatoni or your penne, your more rounder or cylindrical kind of pasta."

The Beach House buys its pasta freshly made from local supplier Fraser Coast Artisan Pasta.

"Our most popular dish here is anything with seafood in it, particularly prawn," Mr Rodgers said.

"The one cardinal sin people make at home? Over cooking the pasta.

"It depends on what sort of pasta you have but around the four to six minutes is ideal just so it is for aldente.

"Al dente means there is still a bite to it, still see a bit of rawness in the pasta when you bite into it because when you drop the hot sauce in, it is still cooking it.

"The best thing to do is keep it simple.

"It doesn't have to have lots and lots of ingredients, not too much sauce, just enough to cover the pasta."