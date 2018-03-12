Menu
Pam Price and her cat Misty
Pam Price and her cat Misty JOY BUTLER
Lifestyle

Top pets on the Coast - did your furry friend make the list?

Emily Black
by
12th Mar 2018 2:11 PM | Updated: 17th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

French poet Anatole France once said, "until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened".

THE response to our new section People & Pets in the February edition of Fraser Coast Life & Style was almost overwhelming.

This month it's not just about dogs, as people from across the region contacted us to pay homage to their beautiful pets - everything from lizards to cats.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

Misty Pam Price and her cat Misty.
Misty Pam Price and her cat Misty. JOY BUTLER

MISTY

"Misty my 'dag'. The looks of a cat, with the mannerisms and/or protectiveness of a dog."

Pam Price

 

 

Rusty Jenny Farello with her blue heeler cross border collie Rusty.
Rusty Jenny Farello with her blue heeler cross border collie Rusty. JOY BUTLER

RUSTY

"Rusty has OCBD. Obsessive, compulsive ball disorder."

Jenny Farello

 

Pirate Karen Ingham with her central bearded dragon Pirate.
Pirate Karen Ingham with her central bearded dragon Pirate. JOY BUTLER

PIRATE

"His beard goes black when he is angry or upset, showing his superiority, hence Blackbeard the 'pirate'. He is good natured and friendly and big for his species."

Karen Ingham

 

 

Missy Sue Kemp and her dog Missy.
Missy Sue Kemp and her dog Missy. JOY BUTLER

MISSY

"Missy came to me after my hubby died whilst on holidays in Alaska and she saved me a lot of grief with her never ending love."

Sue Kemp

 

 

Quilla Mandie Houston with her pug Quilla.
Quilla Mandie Houston with her pug Quilla. JOY BUTLER

QUILLA

"Quilla is many things, but one look at her little face and she makes me smile all day."

Mandie Houston

If you would like to be featured with your pet, please email emily.black@newsregionalmedia.com.au.

